ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Goud to take charge on Sept. 15

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha along with Chief Whip Adi Srinivas at his residence on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Newly-appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Mahesh Kumar Goud will take charge on September 15 at Gandhi Bhavan, which is being readied for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Goud will fly to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the party’s senior leadership, including All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Mahesh Goud, who rose to the position from NSUI ranks, is the fourth PCC chief of Telangana since its formation. Ponnala Lakshmaiah was the first PCC chief after Telangana was formed, followed by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders met him on Tuesday to congratulate him on his elevation. He met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to seek his blessings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US