Mahesh Goud to take charge on Sept. 15

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha along with Chief Whip Adi Srinivas at his residence on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Newly-appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Mahesh Kumar Goud will take charge on September 15 at Gandhi Bhavan, which is being readied for the ceremony.

Mr Goud will fly to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the party’s senior leadership, including All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Mahesh Goud, who rose to the position from NSUI ranks, is the fourth PCC chief of Telangana since its formation. Ponnala Lakshmaiah was the first PCC chief after Telangana was formed, followed by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders met him on Tuesday to congratulate him on his elevation. He met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to seek his blessings.

Published - September 10, 2024 10:55 pm IST

