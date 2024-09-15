Mahesh Goud takes oath as fourth PCC chief of Telangana

Taking over as the fourth chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud turned a little philosophical about his journey from the grassroots to the top post in the Congress party and showcased his stern resolve to take forward the party’s agenda of winning a second-term in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over the party flag to Mahesh Kumar Goud in a symbolic gesture amidst the party stalwarts, including the ministers, former PCC chiefs and large number of cadre, who turned up to witness the change in guard.

In his inaugural speech, he laid out his plans to strengthen the party urging the Chief Minister to spare time at least twice a month to instil a sense of belonging to the cadre who visit the party office. He also requested that at least two ministers should visit the party office every week and he would chalk out their schedule soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a measured speech, he recalled his journey from the National Students Union of India (NSUI) days to PCC president and said this is a classic example of how Congress gives opportunities to everyone irrespective of their social and financial positions in society.

“I know every inch of Gandhi Bhavan,” he said recalling how he dreamt of becoming just a general secretary of the PCC watching stalwarts at the party office. “Now I am the PCC president that I never dreamt of.”

Praises Revanth and Uttam for freedom

Mr. Mahesh Goud had a special note of appreciation for Mr. Revanth Reddy and earlier PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and how they backed him giving him total freedom in functioning. He recalled Mr. Revanth Reddy always spoke about repaying to the cadre who brought Congress back into government with their sacrifices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks BRS politics

He charged BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao with using ‘social media without any social sense’ and the senseless criticism of the government’s policies. The BRS had looted the State beyond imagination and the government was now setting the priorities right.

Leads a massive rally

Mr. Goud performed a special puja at his residence under the guidance of priest Krishnamacharyulu from Dichpally who incidentally performed his marriage also. The same priest fixed the present muhurtam. Mr. Goud also performed special pooja at his chambers in Gandhi Bhavan.

Earlier, he led a massive rally from Gun Park to Gandhi Bhavan, accompanied by Congress leaders and workers, after paying respects at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, enire Cabinet including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, V Hanmanth Rao were among present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.