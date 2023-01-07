ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Goud reviews ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra preparations

January 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud reviewing party’s work with the affiliated units at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud held a meeting with the chairpersons of the affiliated wings of the Congress and urged them to go to people with the achievements of the party over the years and how several sections were empowered by the party with its inclusive policies.

Mr. Goud appealed to them to take up the “Haath se Haath Jodo” programme, starting from January 26, with renewed efforts and ensure that every village is covered during the programme, which is an extension of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. He said the chargesheets prepared against the BJP and the BRS should be given to every single person in the State.

Mr. Goud also reviewed the protests to be held by sarpanches at Indira Park on January 9 after the High Court struck down the government’s efforts to stall the programme. He asked the affiliated units to ensure that sarpanches from all the villages were given confidence that the Congress was with them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy, ST Cell chairman Jagan Naik and Fishermen Congress chairman Mettu Sai Kumar participated apart from senior leaders Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US