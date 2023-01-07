Mahesh Goud reviews ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra preparations

January 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud held a meeting with the chairpersons of the affiliated wings of the Congress and urged them to go to people with the achievements of the party over the years and how several sections were empowered by the party with its inclusive policies.

Mr. Goud appealed to them to take up the “Haath se Haath Jodo” programme, starting from January 26, with renewed efforts and ensure that every village is covered during the programme, which is an extension of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. He said the chargesheets prepared against the BJP and the BRS should be given to every single person in the State.

Mr. Goud also reviewed the protests to be held by sarpanches at Indira Park on January 9 after the High Court struck down the government’s efforts to stall the programme. He asked the affiliated units to ensure that sarpanches from all the villages were given confidence that the Congress was with them.

Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy, ST Cell chairman Jagan Naik and Fishermen Congress chairman Mettu Sai Kumar participated apart from senior leaders Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.