Mahesh Goud is the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress MLC and the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, has been appointed as the TPCC chief with immediate effect on Friday (September 6, 2024).

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a release issued on Friday said Mr. Goud has been named the new PCC chief. The party also appreciated the contribution of outgoing TPCC President and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

By appointing 58-year-old Mahesh Kumar Goud as the fourth State unit chief after formation of Telangana, the party’s central leadership has once again made a delicate balance and stuck to caste equation. While the Chief Minister hails from the Reddy community, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud comes from influential Goud community among the backward classes. Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud was the other front runner for the top post.

Mahesh has 38-years association with Congress

During his 38-years association with the Congress, Mr. Goud began his early innings with the party as the chief of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing in Nizamabad in 1986 and rose to become the State President of NSUI in 1990 in united Andhra Pradesh and was elevated as secretary of Indian Youth Congress in 1998. He was inducted into the PCC as its secretary and was the party spokesperson between 2012 and 2016 and general secretary for five years from 2016.

The party made him the working president in 2021 and also offered him MLC post earlier this year. Mr. Goud had two unsuccessful attempts at the Assembly elections way back in 1994 and then in 2014.

Earlier, last month, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with AICC in charge for Telangana Deepa Das Munshi had a meeting with the party’s central leadership where the name of Mr. Goud was recommended.

The decision to prefer a BC leader as the new TPCC chief is in tune with the party’s focus on attracting the 53 per cent communities.

Not many know that Mr. Goud is an accomplished Karatake having been awarded black belt dan 6 in 2006. He was also the president of Telangana Sports Karate Association.