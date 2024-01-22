ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Goud and Venkat Balmoor elected as MLCs

January 22, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

TPCC working president Mahesh Goud receiving the MLC certificate from the Returning Officer. Another MLC candidate VEnkat Balmoor and Minister for IT D. Sridhar Babu are also seen.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat were elected unopposed as Members of the Legislative Council.

They were declared elected as MLCs under the MLAs quota and they received the certificates from Returning Officer Upender Reddy and Telangana Legislative Secretary Narsimhacharyulu. Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu was also present.

Mr. Mahesh Goud and Mr. Venkat were elected unopposed as no other candidate from any political party filed nominations due to lack of strength. The two vacancies were created following two BRS MLCs, Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy submitting their resignations after they emerged as winners in the Assembly elections.

