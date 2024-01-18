ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Goud and Balmoor Venkat file nominations as Congress MLC candidates

January 18, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Congress likely to win unopposed

The Hindu Bureau

Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed their nominations as Congress party MLC candidates under the MLAs quota at Assembly in Hyderabad on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi; Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu; Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and others accompanied them.

Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two are likely to be elected unopposed as no other political party has the strength to contest and so far no party has shown interest to nominate their candidates leading to a contest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two vacancies were created following two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted their resignations after they emerged as winners in the State Assembly elections-2023.

The by-elections for the Telangana legislative council are scheduled to be held on January 29. The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day if there is a contest. With these members, Congress party’s strength will increase to four while the BRS has 27 seats in the legislative council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US