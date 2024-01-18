Mahesh Goud and Balmoor Venkat file nominations as Congress MLC candidates

January 18, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed their nominations as Congress party MLC candidates under the MLAs quota at Assembly in Hyderabad on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi; Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu; Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and others accompanied them.

The two are likely to be elected unopposed as no other political party has the strength to contest and so far no party has shown interest to nominate their candidates leading to a contest.

The two vacancies were created following two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted their resignations after they emerged as winners in the State Assembly elections-2023.

The by-elections for the Telangana legislative council are scheduled to be held on January 29. The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day if there is a contest. With these members, Congress party’s strength will increase to four while the BRS has 27 seats in the legislative council.

