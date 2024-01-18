GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahesh Goud and Balmoor Venkat file nominations as Congress MLC candidates

Congress likely to win unopposed

January 18, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao

Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed their nominations as Congress party MLC candidates under the MLAs quota at Assembly in Hyderabad on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi; Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu; Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and others accompanied them.

Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud

Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two are likely to be elected unopposed as no other political party has the strength to contest and so far no party has shown interest to nominate their candidates leading to a contest.

The two vacancies were created following two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted their resignations after they emerged as winners in the State Assembly elections-2023.

The by-elections for the Telangana legislative council are scheduled to be held on January 29. The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day if there is a contest. With these members, Congress party’s strength will increase to four while the BRS has 27 seats in the legislative council.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.