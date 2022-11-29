Mahesh Goud alleges that 50 TRS MLAs involved in land grabbing

November 29, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that 50 MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) were involved in land grabbing issues, including the endowment lands.

The entire Dharani scheme was designed to ensure that the lands of the poor and endowment lands occupied by the TRS leaders were made legitimate, he said while addressing a press conference in Nizamabad on Tuesday. Dharani is an utter flop project that has created more problems for the farmers and poor land owners while the litigants and TRS leaders used it to grab lands, he alleged.

The Congress leader also said that government’s dual standards on the Podu lands were leading to physical attacks on Forest officials and the recent murder of an official is a reflection of that. He said only Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family and other TRS leaders have become rich after Telangana was formed while the common man’s dreams of a better life in Telangana were shattered.

Stating that the TRS government has pushed the State into a debt trap in the last 8 years, he said every promise and scheme has turned out to be just a political stunt with no sincerity seen anywhere in the government’s intentions. He said Nizamabad district has been totally neglected and the entire development seen was because of the previous Congress government’s efforts. He said despite Chief Minister’s daughter Kavitha representing the Parliamentary constituency earlier nothing has been done. “What stopped the TRS government to get the Turmeric Board to Nizamabad if the BJP’s MP Arvind Dharmapuri has failed to get it,” he asked.