ADVERTISEMENT

Mahender Reddy sworn in Cabinet Minister 

August 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor administers the oath of office and secrecy to the MLC in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao 

The Hindu Bureau

Mahender Reddy taking oath as a Minister at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BRS MLC P. Mahender Reddy was sworn in a Minister in the State Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dr. Mahender Reddy at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and others were present during the oath-taking.

Dr. Mahender Reddy elevation as a Cabinet Minister was said to be because of his acceptance of the Chief Minister’s decision to retain Rohit Reddy as party’s nominee from Tandur for the ensuing Assembly election. Mr Rohit Reddy, who won from Tandur in the 2018 election subsequently defected to the BRS along with 11 Congress MLAs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US