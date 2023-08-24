HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahender Reddy sworn in Cabinet Minister 

Governor administers the oath of office and secrecy to the MLC in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao 

August 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mahender Reddy taking oath as a Minister at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Mahender Reddy taking oath as a Minister at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BRS MLC P. Mahender Reddy was sworn in a Minister in the State Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dr. Mahender Reddy at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and others were present during the oath-taking.

Dr. Mahender Reddy elevation as a Cabinet Minister was said to be because of his acceptance of the Chief Minister’s decision to retain Rohit Reddy as party’s nominee from Tandur for the ensuing Assembly election. Mr Rohit Reddy, who won from Tandur in the 2018 election subsequently defected to the BRS along with 11 Congress MLAs.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.