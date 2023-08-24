Mahender Reddy sworn in Cabinet Minister 

August 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLC P. Mahender Reddy was sworn in a Minister in the State Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dr. Mahender Reddy at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and others were present during the oath-taking.

Dr. Mahender Reddy elevation as a Cabinet Minister was said to be because of his acceptance of the Chief Minister’s decision to retain Rohit Reddy as party’s nominee from Tandur for the ensuing Assembly election. Mr Rohit Reddy, who won from Tandur in the 2018 election subsequently defected to the BRS along with 11 Congress MLAs.