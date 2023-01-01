Mahender Reddy leaves lasting impression on policing in Telangana

January 01, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Some differed with his concept of friendly policing. A few were not happy with his proximity to political bosses. But none is ready to dispute the mighty contributions of M. Mahender Reddy, who retired on Saturday after serving as DGP for four years, seven months and 22 days.

SHE teams, BHAROSA centers, enforcement of Japanese management principle of 5 S, ISO certification of police stations, extensive use of technology, be it surveillance cameras or specially developed software/applications, the list of his innovations and initiatives is too long. Though not all of them yielded uniform results, they surely helped improve policing in the youngest State (Telangana was carved out in 2014) of the country to a great extent.

In fact, Mr. Reddy started sowing the seeds to transform policing much before he assumed charge as State police chief. Considerable number of citizens feela there is a perceivable and positive change in the response of police personnel when they call up police or visit a police station. In the late ‘80s when he worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police of Godavarikhani in Karimnagar district, Mr. Reddy instructed the constables attending phone calls (those days only landline phones) they should first say namasthe to the caller, tell his name and ask what service he/she could extend to them. After becoming Cyberabad Commissioner, he made this practice compulsory.

As they say, charity should begin at home, Mr. Mahender Reddy ensured that officers treated members of the lower rung of the force respectfully. Unlike others, he made it a point to address a constable as ‘constable officer ’ and ensured that all others officers did the same. “Unless we treat our men with respect, how will they respect citizens coming to them,” Mr. Reddy used to say.

Many were sceptical when he proposed securing ISO certification for police stations in Cyberabad with Jeedimetla on an experimental basis. People who visited Jeedimetla police station, which got ISO certification, were amazed at the planned manner multiple records were maintained, thereby adopting 5-S principle of Japanese management.

Surely, some officers were not happy to work with or under him. While serving as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Mr. Reddy had started supervising Ganesh idol final immersion from the conference room through video surveillance cameras. Many thought, he would leave after 9 p.m. To their surprise, he sat all through the night and went home in the early hours of the next day.

Interestingly, he continued that working style even after becoming DGP. Sometimes, he would stay in the office till 10 or 11 p.m. On January 1 of 2019, all unit officers like SPs and Commissioners were taking rest having been awake the previous night to supervise new year celebrations events.

But they got call in the morning to be ready for a video conference with the DGP who wanted to hold a review meeting. Naturally, some officers did not like him.

