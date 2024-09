The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested a Deputy State Tax Officer (ACTO) from Mahabubnagar district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

The accused, Dinne Venkateshwar Reddy, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe following a complaint.

According to the ACB officials, the bribe was demanded to issue a GST licence for his seeds and scrap business. The official was produced in Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases.