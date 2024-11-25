ADVERTISEMENT

Mahbubnagar collector inspects data entry of responses to Caste Survey

Published - November 25, 2024 02:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Mahbubnagar District Collector Viziendra Boyi inspecting the data entry of responses to the Telangana government’s door-to-door survey on Monday (November 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Data entry of the responses to Telangana Government’s door-to-door survey, to assess Social, Economic, Political, Caste and Educational status, was inspected by Mahbubnagar District Collector Viziendra Boyi on Monday (November 25, 2024). The collector said that if issues are faced during digitizing the data or technical issues, they have to be brought to the notice of officials. 

The Caste Survey was launched in the State on November 6, 2024. As per the schedule released earlier, the survey is an eight-week exercise: details will be recorded by enumerators visiting door-to-door in the first three weeks. The details collected will be compiled and digitized in the next three weeks. Two weeks further, field checks will be conducted to verify authenticity of the data.

However, the survey was completed 100% in a few districts including Jangaon, Mulugu, and other districts.

Caste census data will be made public barring personal info of individuals, says Revanth Reddy
Telangana

