Mahboob Hussain Jigar Lifetime Achievement Award to senior journalist Ahmed Ali Khan

In a ceremony commemorating the 133rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, celebrated as Minorities Welfare Day, the Telangana Urdu Academy awarded senior journalist Ahmed Ali Khan from Nizamabad the prestigious Mahboob Hussain Jigar Lifetime Achievement Award. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the award in the presence of the Government Advisor Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar, Corporation Chairmen and other dignitaries.