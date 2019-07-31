Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to perform Mahasudarshan Yagam at Yadadri.

Mr. Rao discussed about the arrangements to be made for the yagna with Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Tuesday. It was decided to perform the yaga in 100 acres of yagna vatika with 1048 yagna kundals. Thousands of Rithviks, and another three thousand assistants will participate.

This decision was taken between the two. Peetaadhipathis of Vaishnava Peetham in India and abroad including Badrinath, Srirangam, and Jagannath, Tirupati and other holy places will be invited, besides all the Central government heads, all Chief Ministers, Governors, Ministers, all gurus of all Hindu sects, all concerned to the yagna. Arrangements will be made for the lakhs of devotees who will participate in the yagna, according to a release.