Maharashtra tourism explores new horizons in Hyderabad

December 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Tourism conducted a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday, capitalising on the increasing travel and tourism trends from South India.

Citizens from the southern region have shown a particular interest in exploring Maharashtra’s pilgrimage sites, including Ashtavinayak, Jyotirlingas, Pandharpur and Kolhapur. Recognising this trend, Maharashtra Tourism sees a significant opportunity to cater to the specific needs of South Indian travellers.

Maharashtra Tourism Secretary Jayshree Bhoj said they organised the roadshows owing to the overwhelming response to the ones last year. “Our primary goal is to promote tourism and stimulate inter-State travel,” she said, adding that the positive response in Hyderabad reinforced their belief that Maharashtra’s diverse travel offerings aligned well with various segments.

“We anticipate continued success in our upcoming roadshows nationwide as the tourism industry undergoes a post-COVID revival.”

