Maharashtra textile officials study weaving techniques, designs of TS

January 10, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

A team of officers from the office of Commissioner of Textiles, Maharashtra, was in Telangana on January 8-9 to study weaving techniques and designs implemented by weavers and the schemes being implemented by the State.

As part of the study, the visiting officers visited Siricilla and Siddipet, where they interacted with weavers of Aadarsha and Siddipet Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies. They studied the type of yarn used for producing Gollabhama and Ramappa silk sarees and the wages earned by weavers.

In Sircilla, the team visited Textile Park and Apparel Park and studied techniques of rapier looms and semi automatic powerlooms. The officials interacted with powerloom weavers to understand the benefits of schemes such as Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Bheema and Nethannaku Cheyutha and geo-tagging, the office of Textiles and Handlooms Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Monday.

During a visit to the Pochampally Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, Yadadri district, the team interacted with weavers in Pochampally village and observed the techniques of Ikat weaving.

Later, the team exchanged views on implementation of various schemes and shared their learnings from the visit during a meeting with the Telangana Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles. The team also appreciated priority being accorded to handlooms and textiles sectors in Telangana, the Minister’s office said.