Maharashtra rejected Congress over false propaganda: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the people of Maharashtra had rejected the Congress and its allies for their attempts to divide the people in the name of caste, religion and other reasons.

Hailing the Maharashtra Assembly election results during a press meet at BJP’s State office here on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy declared the BJP’s performance a testament to its growing support and governance model, while accusing the Congress of losing its relevance in Indian politics.

Mr. Kishan Reddy attributed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s victory in Maharashtra to voter trust in its leadership and policies. “The Congress attempted to divide people along caste and religious lines, but the people of Maharashtra rejected this conspiracy and supported the Mahayuti,” he said.

The BJP leader highlighted Congress’ inability to secure even 30 seats despite forming alliances, calling it evidence of its dwindling influence. Mr. Kishan Reddy dismissed allegations of tampered Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as ‘baseless excuses’ aimed at masking Congress’ failures.

Mr. Kishan Reddy took aim at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar of political opportunism. “The MVA betrayed the people’s mandate in the last elections, but this time, voters rejected their misdeeds,” he remarked. He also attacked Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, alleging that campaign funds from Telangana and Karnataka were funnelled into Maharashtra, but voters saw through these efforts. “The money sent from Telangana did not work in Maharashtra. Wherever Revanth Reddy campaigned, the MVA candidates lost,” Mr. Kishan Reddy claimed.

Celebrating the BJP’s ‘hat trick’ in Maharashtra, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the party’s governance model is increasingly resonating with voters across the country. He accused the opposition of resorting to ‘venomous propaganda’ and predicted a further decline in Congress’ fortunes.