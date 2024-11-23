ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll results prove regional parties’ might: BRS

Published - November 23, 2024 08:17 pm IST

KTR, Harish Rao say people of Maharashtra have realised that Congress had betrayed people in neighbouring Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the results of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have proved one more time that regional parties are the strong foundation for the country’s future, and alleged that unable to put up even a strong Opposition, the Congress is out to destroy regional parties.

Reacting to the election results of the two State Assemblies, he said on Saturday that it was due to the growing ‘inefficiency’ of the Congress that BJP was surviving. However, the two so-called national parties were targeting regional parties and discrediting their contribution to the country’s economy and stability.

He claimed that people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand had given a mature verdict by rejecting the monopoly of BJP and Congress and supporting the regional parties and added that Congress was unable to stand even as a strong opposition to BJP. He blamed the incapability and policies of Congress for its continued degradation.

Along with BJP, the Congress was continuously scripting conspiracies to destabilise the regional parties, he said. The victimisation of regional leaders had resulted in BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand.

He alleged that speeches of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his ₹300 crore funding of the Congress in the elections through advertisements and others had failed to keep the party afloat. “Maharashtrians did not believe in his claims of Telangana’s welfare and development in 10 months and suggested he work for people who voted for his party at least from now on,” he said.

Senior leader T. Harish Rao said that people of Maharashtra had taught the Congress a fitting lesson as they had identified the party’s betrayal towards people. He stated that the party had failed to give ₹2,500 per month assistance to women in Telangana but had promised ₹3,000 in Maharashtra.

Besides, people of Maharashtra had realised the Congress Government’s ‘betrayal’ in matters of Rythu Bharosa, ₹2 lakh per farmer crop loan waiver and Aasara pensions, among others.

