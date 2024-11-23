Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections: BJP, Congress are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties, says K.T. Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said the Indian politics would be determined by the regional parties and it was reflected in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results.

Posting on ‘X’, Mr. KTR said the Congress’ continuous failure to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was proved yet again, and at the same time, it was the regional parties that helped the BJP win in Maharashtra.

Mr. Rao also charged the Congress with destroying the regional parties and reiterated that “the BJP is surviving only because of the Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hard work and commitment.”

Targeting the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said “Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana people more than a year ago”.

Mr. Rao was referring to Mr. Revanth Reddy being named as a star campaigner for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra elections and the Congress failing to make any impact in the areas where he campaigned.

