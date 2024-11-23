 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections: BJP, Congress are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties, says K.T. Rama Rao

Posting on ‘X’, K.T. Rama Rao said the Congress’ continuous failure to stop the BJP was proved yet again, and at the same time, it was the regional parties that helped the BJP win in Maharashtra

Updated - November 23, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said the Indian politics would be determined by the regional parties and it was reflected in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results.

Posting on ‘X’, Mr. KTR said the Congress’ continuous failure to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was proved yet again, and at the same time, it was the regional parties that helped the BJP win in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates: ‘Will sit together and decide on CM’, says Shinde

Mr. Rao also charged the Congress with destroying the regional parties and reiterated that “the BJP is surviving only because of the Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hard work and commitment.”

Targeting the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said “Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana people more than a year ago”.

Mr. Rao was referring to Mr. Revanth Reddy being named as a star campaigner for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra elections and the Congress failing to make any impact in the areas where he campaigned.

Published - November 23, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / election / politics / politics (general) / state politics / Telangana / Hyderabad / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.