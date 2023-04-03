HamberMenu
Maharashtra farmers visit Mulugu, laud KCR’s efforts in changing Telangana

Several farmers from Maharashtra who had arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to join the BRS visited Mulugu and Singaipally in Gajwel Assembly constituency limits of Siddipet district

April 03, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao with Maharashtra farmers at Siddipet on Sunday in Siddipet District.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao with Maharashtra farmers at Siddipet on Sunday in Siddipet District. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A team of farmers from Maharashtra who had visited Mulugu and Singaipally forest area have appreciated the efforts put forth by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in transforming Telangana for greenery and focus on development in villages.

Several farmers from Maharashtra who had arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to join the BRS visited Mulugu and Singaipally in Gajwel Assembly constituency limits of Siddipet district on Sunday. They have witnessed the development that has taken place and how the government is putting in efforts for big transformation.

Forest Development Corporation (FDC) chairman V. Pratap Reddy and district forest officer Srinivas have explained the visiting farmers about the efforts put forth by the government in rejuvenating the forest and for increasing greenery. The farmers felt that this was made possible because of the vision and leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

