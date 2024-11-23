Maharashtra election results 2024: Poor record of Congress in Telangana resulted in Congress rout in Maharashtra, says Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the poor performance of the Congress in the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka elections reflected in rout of Congress in Maharashtra as well.

Mr Sanjay said people did not believe the promises made by the Congress but believed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given its track record of implementing them and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence on the people. He was speaking to reporters in Karimnagar on Saturday.

On the question of the BJP trying to topple the governments in Telangana after the Maharashtra results, he said the BJP doesn’t need to do so as the Congress leaders have the capabilities to topple their own governments. Telangana’s Congress administration gives scope for the MLAs to target their own government as none of the promises made have been delivered.

The Union Minister felt bickering in Telangana Congress was a natural phenomenon after the results of the Maharashtra. The campaign of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Maharashtra did not yield any results as well, he said.

Praising PM Modi for the landslide victory in Maharashtra Mr. Sanjay said it was the development mantra that pulled people towards the BJP. This reflected the largest ever seats for the BJP and its alliance its partners.