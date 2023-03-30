Maharashtra-based farm union lauds Telangana’s agricultural policies

March 30, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - Hyderabad

The Shetkari Sanghatan, the Maharashtra-based agricultural union founded by the legendary Sharad Joshi, has said that the agricultural policies of Telangana government were like the Marshal Plan of Joshi to strengthen agriculture sector in India.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the sanghatan president Sudhir Sudhakar Rao Bindu said that for him Mr. Rao was the marshal of Indian farmers. Telangana was free from farmers’ suicide due to effective implementation of pro-farmer schemes This was a big success. Farmers from all over the country should get benefit of such schemes.

On an average, seven farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra everyday. After Mr. Rao’s public meeting in Nanded recently, the suicide rate had come down in the district. The farmers of the State believed that there were good tidings in future with Mr. Rao shouldering the mantle for farmers.