Mahalakshmi Scheme Zero-Ticket rollout from midnight

December 15, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday announced ‘Zero-Tickets’ of the Mahalakshmi Scheme that aims to provide free travel to girls, women, and transgender persons in corporation-run buses, across the State beginning Friday midnight. So far, women had been travelling without having to get the ‘Zero-Ticket’.

According to TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar, the scheme has been receiving good response. Zero Tickets will be given on the production of identity proof such as Aadhaar card, or voter identity card. The transport juggernaut, he said, has put in place all measures, including an updating of software in TIMS, which was done in a very short span of time.