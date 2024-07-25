ADVERTISEMENT

Mahalakshmi Scheme: Women are extremely happy about this, says Telangana Finance Minister

Updated - July 25, 2024 02:54 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 02:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

By means of the Mahalakshmi scheme, women from Telangana have made 68.60 crore trips aboard buses of the TGSRTC.

The Hindu Bureau

Mahalakshmi scheme provides free travel to women aboard Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on July 25 said that the government’s public transport measures, including the Mahalakshmi scheme which provides free travel to women aboard Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses, has set the transport organisation on the road to becoming a billion dollar corporation. 

Telangana Budget 2024 LIVE updates: ₹500 crores proposed for Metro extension to Old City,₹100 crores for extension to Airport

Speaking in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, and presenting the Budget for FY 2024-25, the State Finance Minister said, “The amount incurred by [TGS]RTC for providing free travel under this scheme is being reimbursed by the State Government on a monthly basis. This is also helping RTC to transform into a billion dollar corporation.”

Telangana Government presents State Budget with total outlay of ₹2.91 lakh crore  

Women from the State, by means of the Mahalakshmi scheme, have made 68.60 crore trips aboard buses of the TGSRTC. This has resulted in savings of ₹2,351 crore for women. “Women in the State are extremely happy with this scheme. They are enthusiastically visiting tourist places, temples, friends and relatives using this free travel facility. This scheme is indirectly helping the State economy also,” he stated.

Telangana’s health Budget dips by ₹693 crore from last fiscal
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US