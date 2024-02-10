Mahalakshmi scheme will continue to provide free travel to women during Medaram Jatara: Telangana CM

February 10, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the Mahalakshmi scheme will provide free travel to women during the Medaram Jatara even as he congratulated the staff and leadership of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Mr. Revanth, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar and others, was speaking at the flagging off 100 buses, 90 of which are express buses and the rest Rajdhani ones. The TSRTC plans to introduce 1,325 buses, which are being added to the fleet in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said the TSRTC’s efforts were crucial to implement one of the six Congress’ guarantees. He said that the Mahalakshmi scheme was implemented within a short span of 48 hours of the government assuming office.

Mr. Revanth said that the scheme has a financial implication of ₹13 crore a day and that the government will release ₹280 crore towards the arrears. TSRTC’s trade unions welcomed the announcement.

TSRTC vice-chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar underscored the efforts of the the corporation’s staff. He also shared plans to add a larger number of buses to the TSRTC’s fleet. Proposals to induct 2,200 buses are in the offing.

