Mahabubnagar women SHGs break into Guinness World Records

Form world’s largest seed ball sentence

Form world’s largest seed ball sentence

Women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mahabubnagar have secured a place in the Guinness World Records for the world’s largest seed ball sentence consisting of 73,918 seed balls as part of the Green India Challenge marking Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday recently.

The honour was conferred on the women SHGs in the presence of Green India Challenge founder and MP J. Santosh Kumar and Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud here on Tuesday.

Last year, the SHGs of Mahabubnagar created 2.08 crore seed balls within 10 days, creating a new record.

Mr. Santosh Kumar called upon the women to create 3 crore seed balls this year to turn Mahabubnagar into a green area. He said Mr. Srinivas Goud had played an instrumental role in creating India’s biggest Urban Eco Park on 2,087 acres, naming it after the Chief Minister. He also announced ₹50 lakh for setting up a mini zoo at the eco park.

Mr. Goud said Mahabubnagar was always considered backward but due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, the district has seen a sea change in greenery and groundwater table increasing to enormous levels. He said the district has also bagged awards for increasing groundwater level. District Collector S. Venkata Rao other officials were present.