Mahabubnagar Railway SI killed in ORR accident

P. Raghavender Goud, a sub-inspector with the Mahbubnagar Railway Police was killed instantly after he crashed his car into a cement mixer truck on the outer ring road in Pahadishareef police limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said preliminary findings showed that the truck driver had applied sudden brakes and Mr. Goud who was behind it couldn’t control his vehicle.

The accident took place around 1.30 a.m., when he was proceeding towards Tukkuguda from Shamshabad on the ORR to meet one of his friends. Police uled out drunken driving.