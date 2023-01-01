HamberMenu
Mahabubnagar offices to introduce biometric attendance system

January 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahabubnagar district administration has introduced biometric attendance system for employees of all departments in the new integrated district offices complex.

Speaking at a meeting with the district officials and points persons on the implementation of the new attendance system, District Collector S. Venkata Rao said that the new system was being introduced to ensure transparency, discipline, accountability and time-sense among employees.

He stated that it would be introduced in all other district, division and mandal level offices in the next three months. He instructed the employees, who did not submit their credentials for the new system, to do it at the earliest. The biometric gadgets would be linked to the server at the district level to monitor the attendance by the heads of departments.

