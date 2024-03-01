GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahabubnagar gets Megha Gas domestic PNG connection, CNG station 

March 01, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
PNGRB member Anjani Kumar Tiwari at the inauguration of Megha City Gas Distribution’s CNG mother station in Mahabubnagar on Thursday. 

PNGRB member Anjani Kumar Tiwari at the inauguration of Megha City Gas Distribution’s CNG mother station in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Megha Gas on Thursday launched the first domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connection in Mahabubnagar and inaugurated a compressed natural gas (CNG) mother station in Polepally Industrial Area of the district.

Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) member Anjani Kumar Tiwari inaugurated the facilities, Megha City Gas Distribution said. The first PNG connection has been issued to a household in Bodajanmpet village of Balanagar mandal. The company intends to activate 500 such domestic connections there. The first industrial PNG connection is for South Asian Ceramics unit in the district, it said.

Mr. Tiwari said PNGRB aims to provide PNG connections to 12 crore people across the country. Of these, Megha Gas will be issuing 1.3 crore connections. The company will be setting up 2,200 CNG stations of the more than 17,000 such facilities mandated by the regulator. He complimented the company for completing construction of 120 km pipeline at a quick pace and ensuring domestic PNG connectivity to rural areas first. He said 35,000 km pipeline is being constructed to provide PNG connections in the country, especially villages.

“The launch of the projects heralds commencement of supply of the eco-friendly natural gas fuel to households, vehicles, commercial and industrial units under the Mahabubnagar Geographical Area (GA) licensed to Megha Gas by PNGRB. This is the first domestic PNG connection in Mahabunagar commissioned in the 11th CGD bidding round,” said Megha Gas Director and CEO Venkatesh Palimpati.

