Mahabubnagar District Education Officer in ACB net

Published - November 07, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Mahabubnagar District Education Officer Auti Ravinder for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was demanded for the factoring the seniority of the complainant’s wife in the promotion cadre of School Assistant on par with her juniors, with all consequential benefits.

The tainted amount was recovered from the accused officer, who is also a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). He was produced in the Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB cases.

The ACB issued an appeal to the public to report any instance of bribery by public servants to their toll-free number 1064, assuring that the confidentiality of complainants and victims would be strictly maintained.

