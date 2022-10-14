Mahabubnagar Collector takes up mandal visits on Dharani issues

To resolve land-related (Dharani) problems with swift action by the revenue authorities, District Collector of Mahabubnagar S. Venkata Rao has started visiting mandals.

Mr. Rao made a surprise inspection of Mohammadabad mandal Tahsildar’s office on Thursday, spoke to revenue officials and also farmers who were at the office with their land-related problems. The mandal officials explained to the District Collector that there were 10 villages in the mandal and 1,483 survey numbers.

The District Collector examined the village-wise quick modules and records and expressed satisfaction over the efforts being put in by the staff to resolve the issues with proper proof. Mr. Venkata Rao said that the recently-added T-33 module and other quick modules enabled on the Dharani portal were helping resolve the problems.

At a meeting on Friday, the District Collector instructed the officials to hold constituency-wise meetings on the importance of nutritious food, health issues due to lack of nutritious food and create an awareness among parents by inviting elected representatives, including MLAs, to such meetings.

He told the ICDS officials to entrust the work of collecting the data on weight of children attending Anganwadi centres with the help of health workers, panchayat secretaries and an outsourced employee, every Thursday. He also sought the details of weighing scales available with Anganwadi centres to record the weight of children turning up there so that corrective measures could be taken up in case of underweight children.

At a review meeting held on ‘Tolimettu’ programme, the District Collector asked the education department officials to focus on capacity building among children to improve their skills in language, science and mathematics after ensuring that they could read and write properly.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Tejas Nandlal Pawar, District Education Officer Ravinder, District Welfare Officer Zarina Begum, District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Medical and Health Officer Krishna, District Rural Development Officer Yadaiah and others participated.