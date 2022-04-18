Mahabubagar district should get lift irrigation water: Bandi Sanjay

TRS govt. neglected the region, alleges BJP State president

TRS govt. neglected the region, alleges BJP State president

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday vowed to ensure that people of Mahabubnagar get sufficient water from the Rajolibanda lift irrigation scheme if his party is elected to power in the next elections. He accused the TRS government of neglecting the needs of the people of the region during its eight-year rule.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to provide 15.6 TMC of water through this project but not even 5.5 TMC available during the united Andhra Pradesh is given now. It is time he talks to the CMs of AP and Karnataka to provide sufficient water to irrigate one lakh acres in Alampur, he said, addressing people. on the fourth day of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ traversing through Jallapur, Boravelli and Narayanapur villages

“If we come to power, we will provide water to even the tail-end region if necessary with lift projects. Telangana came into being on the promise of water, jobs and funds, but we have this unfortunate situation of crucial irrigation works kept aside and people having to go to the neighbouring State for healthcare and education as setting up of higher educational institutions and hospitals have been totally neglected,” he said.

The BJP party and cadre have been agitating for the problems of the poor for proper healthcare and education facilities as well welfare schemes for which they have to face the wrath of the police and the TRS. “We are bearing the police beatings, and false cases are foisted against us for your sake. You gave power to so many parties, give us a chance too to form a government of the poor,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP said he has come to people to understand the issues bothering them so as to prepare a “proper election manifesto” for the party which will give a direction on the kind of governance necessary when the party comes to power.

Murder case

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also demanded case of attempt to murder be registered against those responsible for the death of party activist Sai Ganesh, who had committed suicide in Khammam district.

“The TRS leaders are responsible for this and the police are not even registering a case. We are not going to allow the police get away with this. We will fight for justice of our partymen legally,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that as many as 16 cases were filed against Ganesh, and the ruling party leaders have been relentlessly harassing him for exposing their misdeeds in the district, and forced him to take such an extreme step. “Those supposed to uphold the law are acting in a partisan manner under the direction of the TRS bigwigs. False cases are being foisted on our cadre to thwart them from taking up people’s issues,” he claimed.

The legal team of the party will stand by such cadre and if the current government does not want to take action, there will be severe punishment when our government takes charge, he said.

The previous day, Mr. Sanjay Kumar wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding immediate completion of the pending irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar district like Palamuru, Rangareddy, Kalvakurthi, Narayanapeta-Kodangal, Nettampadu, Bhima, Kolisagar and others. Lack of development is causing continuous migration of labour, he alleged, and charged the TRS government of neglecting the projects, besides failing to halt the Rajolibanda scheme of the Andhra Pradesh government.