Mahabubabad sitting MP files her nomination for re-election

April 23, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP (Rajya Sabha) Vaddiraju Ravichandra launched a scathing attack on the current Congress regime, alleging a failure to fulfil its commitments and a rapid erosion of public trust. In contrast, he lauded the efforts of BRS leader and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, citing the successful implementation of schemes such as the Rythu Bandhu initiative, round-the-clock quality power supply, and the construction of irrigation projects. He was the chief guest at the event where the party candidate and incumbent MP Maloth Kavitha submitted her nomination papers here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the party rank and file, Mr. Ravichandra explained the development works undertaken during the BRS regime and urged them to convince voters to support Maloth Kavitha in securing the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency for the second time.

Highlighting KCR’s accomplishments, he pointed out the increased agricultural yields and Telangana’s evolution into a role model for agricultural sustainability. He deplored the adverse effects of the Congress rule on agriculture, citing decreased cultivation, water scarcity and farmer distress.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kavitha asserted that neither the Congress nor the BJP offered any benefits to the state. She emphasized that Telangana’s progress hinged on the victory of the BRS. Ms. Kavitha urged voters to re-elect her, citing past developmental strides. Former Minister Satyavathi Rathod, ex-MLAs Shankar Naik, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya Naik, as well as Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson A Bindu, along with other Mulugu ZP chairperson Bade Nagajyoti and others, were present.

