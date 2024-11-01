GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahabubabad police clueless over ‘boy’s kidnap by father’

Published - November 01, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
The Mahabubabad police are groping in the dark even as 37 days have passed since little Ishan was ‘abducted’ allegedly by his father B. Sudhakar.

For three-year-old Ishan’s mother Sindhuja, this Diwali turned darker with no ray of hope to get back her beloved child.

“I had been running around Mahabubabad police since September 26 after my husband took away our son from the local bus-stand. No one is responding,” the woman says with tears in eyes.

Sindhuja’s father passed away when she was a child. Her mother Karuna brought her up doing odd jobs. They live in Jagadgirigutta of Hyderabad. Nine years ago, she got married to Sudhakar of Pocharam in Peddavangara mandal of Mahabubabad.

The couple were blessed with a daughter Arohi, 9, and Ishan. “He started harassing me soon after marriage. I bore with him hoping he would change,” she recalls. Nine months ago, Sudhakar filed a divorce petition in Mahabubabad local court. On September 25, she went there along with her son and mother.

After the court hearing, they started for Hyderabad in a RTC bus. Sudhakar too boarded the bus. “When I got off to attend nature’s call at Thorrur, my husband forcibly took away the boy from my mother,” Sindhuja charges. After waiting till night at the bus stand hoping her husband to return, the woman went to the court the next day and explained to the local court judge about her son’s ‘abduction’.

The judge summoned a police constable available at the court and directed him to help the woman approach the local police. “From that day, I had been pleading with Mahabubabad police to trace my son by going there every alternate day from Hyderabad,” she alleges.

For reasons best known to them, the police did not register any case till the woman met the DSP N. Thirupathi Rao on October 25 seeking justice. At the instance of the DSP, the police registered a kidnap case. “Though I had been providing them leads about my husband’s movements, they did not bother to take action,” the woman alleges.

Asked why the case was not registered even after the local judge alerted them, the DSP said: “When Inspector Devender spoke with Sudhakar, the latter assured to return the boy.”

“We are making efforts to rescue the child,” Mr. Rao said.

