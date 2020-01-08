Mahabubabad denied its due

The quaint looking Mahabubabad town, though located strategically between Warangal and Khammam districts, has not witnessed the development it deserves.

A commercial town with lot of cotton and chilli procured and exported to other places by the local traders, it has rail and road connectivity and is surrounded by scores of tribal hamlets. Of late, there is lot of migration from Yellandu and other coal belt areas and also from the surrounding hamlets to Mahabubabad town. Some come in search of a job and some others to buy a plot and settle down.

Major problems facing the people are poor sanitation, roads and lack of permanent drinking water source. The authorities have constructed a checkdam over Munneru stream passing through the town and however, it has not been able to cater to the drinking water needs during peak summer season. Many promises have been made, but in vain.

Mahabubabad was a major gram panchayat before it was upgraded to second grade municipality in 2011 with 28 wards. With the inclusion of five villages – Bethole, Edulapusapally, Rajalpet, Jamulapalli and Anantharam, the number of wards in the town has gone up to 36, thus becoming the largest municipality in the erstwhile Warangal district. The people gave a fractured mandate in the last municipal elections held in 2014, before the formation of Telangana State.

In a closely contested election, the Congress and the TRS had won seven wards each out of the 28 wards. While the CPI(M) had finished with five, the CPI, Telugu Desam and Independents had three each. The Congress candidate Bukya Uma Murali Naik clinched the municipal chairperson’s post with the support of the Left parties. Surnapu Somaiah of the CPI(M) became vice-chairperson.

Even though the Congress was at the helm of municipality affairs in the last term, and the Left Parties still command considerable sway over the town, it is going to be tough time ahead for them with the TRS securing both the Assembly and Parliament seats this time.

Former Union Minister Porika Balaram Naik, All India Adivasi Congress vice chairman Tejavath Bellaiah Naik and former Municipal Chairperson Bukya Uma Murali Naik are holding hectic parley these days discussing about the municipal elections to be held on January 22. “Notwithstanding its political dominance, the TRS leadership will also be difficult for the leadership to select winning candidate among a host of aspirants competing for the ticket. It is said that the local MLAs will be given the task of selecting aspirants and ensuring their victory in all their respective ULBs. In such a case, Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik will hold all the cards, and it could be an embarrassing situation for the aspirants belonging to Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and MP Maloth Kavitha, who also hail from the district.