Maha dharna planned on private teachers’ issues

Demand for financial aid to teachers of private educational institutions

The district committees of the CPI (M), the CPI, the CPI (ML-ND) and the Congress party have planned a “Maha Dharna” here on Wednesday to highlight the plight of private teachers and lecturers badly hit by the closure of educational institutions and to press for financial assistance to the latter.

A decision to hold a joint stir was taken at a roundtable held at Sundarayya Bhavan here on Sunday.

The issues concerning the private teachers and lecturers, poor and underprivileged students hard hit by the pandemic crisis-induced closure of educational institutions were deliberated at length in the roundtable.

The roundtable resolved to organise a series of protests demanding reopening of educational institutions in compliance with the COVID-19 safety norms, financial assistance of ₹ 10,000 per month to the private teachers/lecturers to help them tide over the COVID-19 crisis.