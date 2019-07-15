‘Maha Dharna’ demanding land, housing for poor

Communist Party of India (CPI) has conducted a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Monday, demanding distribution of Bhoodan lands, and construction of double bedroom houses for the city’s poor.

Organised by the party’s city council, the demonstration was addressed by State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy who demanded constitution of Bhoodan Board and distribution of the lands donated during the Bhoodan movement among the landless.

He criticised Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao for building his luxurious camp office ‘Pragathi Bhavan’ even while lakhs of poor people languished in the city without shelter of their own. Reminding his promise for construction of double bedroom houses for the poor over four years ago during an all-party meeting, Mr.Reddy said the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

City has become the hotspot of land encroachments which are being condoned by the State government, Mr.Reddy accused, and said lakes and water bodies too are being encroached left, right, and centre.

Sarva Seva Sangh national general secretary Shaikh Hussain said Bhoodan lands in lakhs of acres are being encroached upon owing to non-constitution of the Board. AITUC State secretary V.S.Bose said corporate hospitals and corporate schools are coming up on the Bhoodan lands after are being encroached upon by big industrialists.

City secretary E.T.Narasimha said the State government has totally failed in keeping its promise of in situ double bedroom housing complexes in 1400 slums in the city. He warned of protests near Pragathi Bhavan if the demands are not met forthwith.

State general secretary of the Sarvoday Council R.Shankar Naik and CPI State Council member Chaya Devi too spoke at the public meeting.