December 28, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Noted magician Samala Venu has been appointed as advisory panel member of Central Board of Film Certification, Hyderabad region by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His appointment is for a period of two years.

The Guinness Record holder for the past 42 years has performed more than 7,000 magic and illusion shows in more than 34 countries.

He was jury member twice in the past for the Children’s Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT