“Magical Hexagon” designed by local school students finds a place in Indian Science Congress 2020

A science model “Magical Hexagon” designed by the students of Paramita High School in Karimnagar town has been selected by the NCERT to participate in the 107th Indian Science Congress 2020 which would be held at University of Agriculture Science GKVK Bengaluru from January 3 to 6, 2020.

This model was selected by the NCERT for the Indian Science Congress after its participation in the 46th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (JNNSMEE) for children at Raipur in Chattisgarh from October 15 to 20. Incidentally, the Magical Hexagon is the only model to participate in the National Science Congress from entire Telangana.

Young innovators

Students Anudeep and Mehatab, under the guidance of their teacher Lalit Mohan Sahu had designed the model and won accolades from the district level science fair to the national level. The Magical Hexagon is used in aviation, defence, agriculture, and other sectors. It is also used in fuel conservation and in rocket science for designing structural components.

It may be recalled that Paramita students in 2014 too had participated in the Indian Science Congress with their model on “Reflected Altitude Triangle’. Paramita schools chairman E. Prasada Rao congratulated the students for their innovative science model which was selected for the National Science Congress and bringing reputation to the school and also the State.