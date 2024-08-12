Madiga Federation urges Telangana government to implement Scheduled Castes categorisation 

The Madiga Kula Aikya Vedika (Madiga Castes United Front) has expressed confidence that the Congress government in Telangana, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC), ensuring justice for the Madiga community.

During a conference held at Jagjivan Ram Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Sunday, under the leadership of Satish Madiga, members of the Vedika extended their gratitude to Mr.Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other leaders for passing a resolution in the Assembly in support of SC categorisation ahead of the court verdict.

The conference also passed a resolution urging the State government to secure 12% reservations for the Madiga community and its sub-castes, proportional to their population within the existing 15% quota for Scheduled Castes.

Leaders of the Madiga Federation called upon AICC Secretary and former MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, to support the Telangana Madigas and advocate for 12% reservation for the community. Addressing the conference, Mr. Sampath Kumar noted that after decades of struggle, the Madigas have an opportunity for justice, and proposed considering legislation to secure future generations’ rights.

He further challenged the BJP-led Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonstrate its commitment to the Madiga community by implementing the SC verdict on reservations in Central government education and jobs. He also announced plans to discuss the issue of classification with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on August 13.

Mr. Sampath Kumar emphasised the importance of unity among Madiga intellectuals, lawyers and others, urging them to ensure their demands are heard by both Central and State governments.

Former minister A. Chandrasekhar, former SC Corporation Chairman Pidamarthi Ravi, TPCC General Secretary Charukonda Venkatesh, along with intellectuals and community leaders, were present.