April 14, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Representatives of the Madiga community met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday and expressed total confidence in him for doing justice to the community. The Madiga community leaders—Pidamarthi Ravi, Gajjela Kantham and Ootla Varaprasad—met the CM, who assured them that the community would get priority in the nominated posts and also in Rajya Sabha and MLC vacancies in the future. The CM also said the Congress was committed to categorisation of SC reservations.

