Madhu Yashki for probe into agitation for DSC postponement  

Congress senior leader and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud has alleged a conspiracy behind the demand for postponing the DSC. Alleging that some coaching centres and others were behind the agitation, he stressed the need for a probe into the matter through the appointment of a senior IPS officer.

Speaking to the media here on the sidelines of the assumption of office by several corporation chairpersons, he came down heavily on BRS leaders and demanded that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and his brother-in-law Harish Rao disclose their present assets and the assets they owned before the formation of Telangana. He alleged that the BRS leaders had amassed significant assets abroad. Referring to the joining of the MLAs from BRS, Madhu Yashki said that committed Congress workers were not happy and stressed the need to protect their interests.