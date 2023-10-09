ADVERTISEMENT

Madhapur SOT officials nab gang of four for possession of cocaine

October 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur Zone apprehended four men, including a drug peddler, from Raidurgam and seized 32 grams of cocaine from them. Officials said that the peddler has been procuring the contraband from Goa and selling it to his close friends in Hyderabad. 

Officials said that Bommadevara Veera Raju alias Vicky, 29, who was previously involved in a drug case, has been still peddling and selling contraband. “His customers have been identified as Rajesh Gopishetty, 38, a wedding planner from Shankarpally, his brother Naresh Gopisetty, 36, a software employee from Manikonda, and Thota Kranthi Kumar, 45, a businessman from Manikonda,” said the officials.

The police teams nabbed Kranthi Kumar, and based on his statement, they apprehended Naresh and Rajesh Gopisetty. “They then caught the peddler Vicky at Hafeezpet, Miyapur. Rajesh had joined him in peddling and selling the drugs,” added the police.

