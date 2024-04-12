Madhapur police bust gang of nine people involved in gambling

April 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur apprehended a gang of nine people involved in gambling. Officials seized ₹2.71 lakh from an apartment in Madhapur.

The accused were identified as Muddala Venkata Krishnarao, 52, Pabba Ravinder, 69, Veerpani Narsimha Rao, 45, Sunkara Ravishankar, 36, Dakara Rama Rao, 49, Satya Raju, 39, Simhadri Srinivas, 42, Gaddala Dilip Kumar, 38 and B. Ranjit, 43.

“We nabbed the gang based on a tip-off and also seized nine mobiles and two sets of playing cards from their possession,” said the officials, adding that they were handed over to the Madhapur police for further investigation.

