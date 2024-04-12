ADVERTISEMENT

Madhapur police bust gang of nine people involved in gambling

April 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur apprehended a gang of nine people involved in gambling. Officials seized ₹2.71 lakh from an apartment in Madhapur.  

The accused were identified as Muddala Venkata Krishnarao, 52, Pabba Ravinder, 69, Veerpani Narsimha Rao, 45, Sunkara Ravishankar, 36, Dakara Rama Rao, 49, Satya Raju, 39, Simhadri Srinivas, 42, Gaddala Dilip Kumar, 38 and B. Ranjit, 43.  

“We nabbed the gang based on a tip-off and also seized nine mobiles and two sets of playing cards from their possession,” said the officials, adding that they were handed over to the Madhapur police for further investigation.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US