GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madhapur police bust gang of nine people involved in gambling

April 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur apprehended a gang of nine people involved in gambling. Officials seized ₹2.71 lakh from an apartment in Madhapur.  

The accused were identified as Muddala Venkata Krishnarao, 52, Pabba Ravinder, 69, Veerpani Narsimha Rao, 45, Sunkara Ravishankar, 36, Dakara Rama Rao, 49, Satya Raju, 39, Simhadri Srinivas, 42, Gaddala Dilip Kumar, 38 and B. Ranjit, 43.  

“We nabbed the gang based on a tip-off and also seized nine mobiles and two sets of playing cards from their possession,” said the officials, adding that they were handed over to the Madhapur police for further investigation.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.