Telangana

Madhapur firing case accused arrested

Staff Reporter Hyderabad August 02, 2022 20:21 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:21 IST

The Madhapur police arrested three persons for their alleged role in opening fire on Monday at a man in Madhapur.

Police identified the accused as Md Mujahed (50), Md Jeelani Pasha (25), and Md Firoz Khan (31). All three are in the real estate business.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was while police were patrolling the area around 4.20 a.m. on Monday that the incident came to light. The victim, who later died, has been identified as Md Ismail, a resident of Nawabsabkunta in Kalapather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police then registered a case under sections 307 and 302 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959.

As a part of the investigation, police formed five special teams and based on information, apprehended Jeelani and Firoz.

Police said that they recovered a country made pistol, a dagger and four live cartridges from their possession. On Tuesday, police apprehended Mujahid, who is the prime accused, around 10 a.m. in Zaheerabad. The recovered a car, another firearm and three live cartridges from his possession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...